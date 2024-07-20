WATCH LIVE

New Pennsylvania law aims to help local pharmacies

By 6abc Digital Staff WPVI
Saturday, July 20, 2024 5:54PM

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a new outlook for local pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro has signed legislation that aims to save those businesses from closing.

Since January, more than 140 pharmacies across the state have shut down.

An investigation showed the issue is the "pharmacy benefits manager," who plays the middleman for insurance companies and the pharmacies themselves.

The legislation aims to provide more transparency for the job, while saving money in the process.

