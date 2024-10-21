Grace Tavern transformed into Frankenstein's Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab for Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Frankenstein's Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab is a festive pop-up that launched last year in partnership with Bucket Listers.

Bucket Listers is the go-to guide for things to do in your city and expanded Frankenstein's Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab to Grace Tavern this year.

A ticket to the Halloween pop-up includes one entry cocktail and a 90-minute experience inside Frankenstein's laboratory.

With the help of mad scientists, beakers, and test tubes, you'll craft a thrilling cocktail or mocktail.

The mad scientists wear the lab coats and interact with you to make your spooky concoction. They also offer small bites like hand-cut french fries, sliders, and blackened green beans.

Be sure to take advantage of the spooky photo ops inside and for an additional cost, you can have your fortune read by a tarot card reader.

You can enter Frankenstein's laboratory the whole month of October through November 2nd to make bubbly and smoky drinks.

To purchase a ticket visit the Bucket Listers website for a night of fun.

Website| Instagram | Facebook

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146, USA