Governor Josh Shapiro launches new tourism brand to encourage trips to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled Pennsylvania's new state tourism brand in Moosic, Lackawanna County on Monday.

"This is where America pastimes were born, and they're just down the road," Shapiro told a crowd.

Tourism generates more than $76 billion a year and supports 460,000 jobs across the commonwealth, experts say.

It's part of the governor's proposed $18 million increase in the budget to boost the industry.

"We want to show the rest of the world that Pennsylvania is indeed the Great American Getaway," he said.

The initiative has been dubbed the'Great American Getaway'campaign.

Shapiro is now expected to head out on a week-long RV tour with the first family to highlight Pennsylvania's best tourist attractions.