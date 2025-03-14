Haddon Twp. community welcomes home couple detained by ICE

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Community members gathered outside Jersey Kabab to welcome home Emine Emanet after she spent 16 days in a detention facility after being arrested by ICE agents.

People brought gifts and flowers, others drove by, honked their horns and waved.

"I feel good for the family. They're here!" said Jim Hansen, who hugged the couple outside the restaurant.

Celal Emanet translated his wife's message to the people who came to see her.

"We see right now, we touched their heart. That's why she is very happy. We didn't see that until this time," said Emanet.

The last time she was inside the restaurant was on February 25. That was the day ICE agents arrested her and her husband because their visas had expired. The couple moved to the United States from Turkey in 2008 on an R1 Visa. When that expired, they went through the legal channels for a green card, but their status has been pending since 2016.

Emine was released on $7,500 bail on Wednesday night and wanted to thank the community that raised more than $320,000 for her cause.

"God made us to love each other, not to fight each other," Emanet said.

Community members said they had been following this case very closely.

"We've been watching on the news and seeing what they've gone through. Taking the husband away, taking the wife away. And it's like, why?" said Ramona Miller, who came out to the restaurant from Pennsauken.

"I'm so happy," said Kate Bruno, of Haddon Township. "For the community, this is a huge win."

The couple plans to hold a large party when Ramadan ends on March 30. They will host a free meal for all who come out to the restaurant that day as a way to say thank you.

"She is going to make some gyros for people, rice, salad, desserts. We are going to celebrate on that day," said Emanet.