Video from the scene shows two vehicles completely mangled.

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a serious crash involving several vehicles in Camden County.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Haddonfield-Berlin Road near White Horse Road in Voorhees Township.

Police have not confirmed if there are any deaths, just that multiple people are injured.