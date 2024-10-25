Consumer Reports share tips on how to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner.

Soon, your kids and their friends will become ghosts, witches, and superheroes. And here's something you might not know when it comes to certain costumes for little kids: those bulky or puffy costumes might pose a serious safety hazard.

Consumer Reports explains why and has advice on how to keep trick-or-treaters of all ages safe.

Puffy Halloween costumes and outfits look super cute on our kiddos, but when it comes to driving around to deliver tricks and gather treats, all that excess material can interfere with the child car seats' ability to keep them safe in a collision.

If your child's costume creates too much extra slack in their harness or it interferes with your ability to properly buckle them in with the chest clip and crotch buckle, then CR advises you to wait until you get to your final destination to put them into their costume.

Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians, especially children. The risk of a pedestrian fatality is 43 percent higher on Halloween. And Halloween night is a perfect storm of risk. It involves darkness, heavy pedestrian traffic, especially that of children, and lots of additional distractions.

Decorative contact lenses, like vampire or cat eyes, can make a costume pop, but they can be risky, causing serious eye damage if not used correctly. The Food and Drug Administration advises to "never buy contact lenses from a street vendor, beauty supply store, flea market, novelty store, or Halloween store," and you should always have a prescription.

A hand-me-down costume is a great money saver, but if it's too big, your child could trip, so adjust it for a proper fit.

And avoid masks that block vision.

Also, add reflective tape to costumes and bags, and give kids glow sticks so they can be seen more easily on dark nights.

Stay on sidewalks instead of walking between cars or lawns, where tripping hazards could occur.

If you'll be driving on Halloween, try to park in a spot where you won't need to back up. But if you must, have an adult outside to make sure no children are in the way of your vehicle.