Hanukkah celebration held in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local rabbis, community leaders and residents gathered in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday night to celebrate Hanukkah.

"Hanukkah is a holiday of perseverance, of Jewish survival, of facing the odds proudly and bravely," Steven Gotlieb, the associate rabbi at Mekor Habracha/Center City Synagogue told Action News.

The eight-day Festival of Lights started on Wednesday, coinciding with Christmas Day.

While it is intended as an upbeat, celebratory holiday, it is taking place this year as conflict continues in the Middle East, and as acts of antisemitism continue here at home.

"Everyone is feeling this tension. Everyone is feeling what's going on," Gotlieb said.

Michael Balaban, the president & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said, "Being visible is extremely important. Far too often, the threats of antisemitism cause people to really go into shelter and hiding."

At Thursday's celebration, which was coordinated by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, people had the chance to publicly mark the holiday.

"I think it's important to stand up as proud Jews and support the right to Jewish sovereignty and the land of Israel," said Tim Cravens, of Northern Liberties.

Matthew Cohen and his family, who live in Center City, said they were excited to enjoy the festivities on the second night of Hanukkah.

"It's so great to do this with a group of people," Cohen said. "Everything is always more fun together."

Together, and bundled up on this cold December night, local Jewish leaders said they hoped the event could highlight the strength and resilience of the Jewish community.

"When there's darkness, when there's coldness, you light some lights and let the warmth shine through," Balaban said.