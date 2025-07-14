Philadelphia man charged with placing hidden cams on OC boardwalk held until trial

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The man accused of placing six hidden cameras in bathrooms on the Ocean City, New Jersey, boardwalk appeared in court on Monday.

A judge ordered that 38-year-old Harold Perkins be held without bail until trial.

Perkins was arrested on June 20 in Philadelphia after officers tracked him down using a license plate reader.

Authorities allege Perkins arrived in Ocean City at 10:53 a.m. on June 12 and later placed six cameras disguised as pens in boardwalk backrooms.

Police say he was caught on video arriving on the boardwalk, where he's accused of placing two cameras at the 6th Street bathroom.

After changing part of his appearance, police say he made his way south, placing devices at the 10th Street Comfort Station and more at the 11th Street station.

The footage captured several victims, including children, using the bathroom, according to prosecutors.

Police called Perkins' actions "premeditated," writing in the criminal complaint, "He employed multiple outfits and accessories, including hats, sunglasses, and black rubber gloves-to conceal his identity and avoid detection. These actions, including the use of gloves to potentially avoid leaving DNA or fingerprints, indicate a calculated effort and suggest that this may not be his first offense."

During Monday's detention hearing, the state alleges the suspect's wife spoke to officers during a search of their home. The wife allegedly stated her husband was unusually eager to take out the trash a day before the alleged crime.

The trash allegedly contained packaging for covert recording plans, the wife reportedly told police.

Perkins, who is a resident of Philadelphia's Tacony section, was charged with several counts of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 18.