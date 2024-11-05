Harris campaign's Election Eve rally on Ben Franklin Parkway draws lengthy lines as event kicks off

To end the night off, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to take the stage later in the evening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stage is set for the Harris campaign's massive Election Eve rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.

Performers for the event, which is right outside the Philadelphia Art Museum, were doing soundchecks hours before taking the stage at 8 p.m. Monday.

Among the star-studded lineup are Lady Gaga, Oprah, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Freeway and Just Blaze, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, and Adam Blackstone.

Preparations underway for Harris campaign Election Eve rally

As of approximately 6 p.m., attendees were filling the area. Chopper 6 was above the scene and captured the long lines as people waited to get by security.

The security checkpoint was located at 22nd Street, but the line extended all the way back to Logan Square and snaked by to 22nd Street on Monday afternoon.

Road closures around the Philadelphia Museum of Art are expected through Tuesday for the event.

One major traffic notice is that the Ben Franklin Parkway is closed from Logan Square at 18th Street through Eakins Oval.

City officials told Action News they're prepared to handle such a large event and for Election Day, which is Tuesday.

"We have expanded our area of control, we have expanded our staffing over the next couple of days. Some people may be concerned about the event this evening. We have a full staff on location. We've expanded the hours of our men and women. We will be prepared to respond to anything that happens tomorrow and anything that flows from that this week," noted Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Harris, Trump make furious last-day push before Election Day, keeping Pa. in spotlight

A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket, and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final push across a handful of states on the eve of Election Day.

Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas including Allentown and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally.

MORE INFORMATION | Live election 2024 updates in the Philadelphia region and the focus on Pennsylvania

Donald Trump plans four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. The Republican nominee and former president ends his campaign the way he ended the first two, with a late Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About 77 million Americans already have voted early, but Harris and Trump are pushing to turn out many millions more supporters on Tuesday. Either result on Election Day will yield a historic outcome.

A Trump victory would make him the first incoming president to have been indicted and convicted of a felony, after his hush-money trial in New York. He will gain the power to end other federal investigations pending against him. Trump would also become the second president in history to win non-consecutive White House terms, after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

Harris is vying to become the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to reach the Oval Office, four years after she broke the same barriers in national office by becoming President Joe Biden's second in command.