Preparations underway for Harris campaign's Election Eve rally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A star-studded lineup was announced for the Harris campaign's Election Eve rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City. Road closures around the Philadelphia Museum of Art are expected through Tuesday.

Crews have been setting up this venue for the rally and concert since Thursday.

On Sunday, the Harris campaign announced who will take the stage in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in support of Kamala Harris on Monday night.

Among those coming to Philadelphia to support the Harris/Walz ticket are Lady Gaga, Oprah, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Freeway and Just Blaze, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, and Adam Blackstone.

Pennsylvania is key in this election, and that's why the candidates are focusing their time in the keystone state in the days leading up to the election.

SEE ALSO | Trump campaign rallies across Pennsylvania as Election Day approaches

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke to a crowd at Sharon Baptist Church in Wynnefield Heights. He encouraged the folks sitting in the pews to vote for his wife, Kamala Harris. He also spoke about her resilience, stepping into the roll over the past couple months

"She knew what to do. We needed somebody to step up, nobody had to explain it to her, she just knew, and then she knew she had to become the best version of an already incredible woman and that's what she's been for this whole fifteen weeks," said Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Meanwhile, Harris spent Sunday campaigning in Michigan. One of her stops also included speaking to the faithful at a church in Detroit.

"As a nation, we face real challenges. We face real challenges. We carry real burdens. We feel real pain. And we must remember that faith combined with our actions gives up power. The power to move past division and fear and chaos," said Harris.

Harris focused on key issues she wants to tackle, and didn't mention former president Donald Trump by name. Staffers say it's part of her strategy to keep things positive in the final stretch.

"Right now each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. In this moment our country is at a crossroads and where we go from here is up to us. As Americans and as people of faith," said Harris.

The election eve rally on the parkway is set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday night.

And an important note for commuters, the entire Ben Franklin Parkway from Logan Square at 18th Street through Eakins Oval will close at 5 a.m.