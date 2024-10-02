Hazmat crews respond to incident in West Goshen Twp.

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over a hazmat situation in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in West Goshen Township, Chester County on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews put on bright yellow suits to investigate a strong odor coming from a tile and flooring center just before 11 a.m.

The hazardous materials team located the odor coming from a small amount of chemicals stored inside.

The EPA also responded to the scene and ordered the owner to safely remove the chemicals.

Crews tested the air quality and determined there was no danger to the public.

