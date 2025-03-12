Philadelphia health officials issue warning about possible measles exposure at 2 locations in city

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials are warning the public about possible measles exposure at two locations in the city.

The first possible exposure location was at the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center at 1700 South Broad Street on March 7 between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., as well as on March 8 between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

RELATED: CDC urges vaccination amid rise in measles cases in the US and globally

Officials said this building includes CHOP Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia, Health Department Health Center #2, and the South Philadelphia Library. However, they added that there were no potential exposures in the library.

The second possible measles exposure location was at CHOP's emergency department at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on March 10 between 7:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Health officials say that if you were at the South Philadelphia Health & Literacy Center during those times on March 7-8, you should contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until March 27.

RELATED: 5 things to know about measles

GMA answers your measles questions amid deadly outbreak

For those who were at the CHOP Emergency Department on March 10 during the potential exposure times, you should receive a dose of MMR vaccine before March 13, officials added.

Officials said this measles case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the recent measles case identified in Montgomery County, or cases in other parts of the country.

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson. "We know that this measles case is not associated with either the recent case in Montgomery County or the ongoing outbreak in Texas.

Measles is a virus that spreads very easily from person to person among unvaccinated people. Anyone with measles can spread the virus to others who are not immune through direct contact with respiratory droplets, or through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing.

RELATED: NJ reports 3 measles cases as US sees first measles death in a decade

"As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That's why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Dr. Raval-Nelson said.

If you develop any measles-like symptoms through March 31, health officials urge you to contact your doctor immediately. You should also notify the Philadelphia Department of Public Health by calling 215-685-6740, then pressing option 5.

The early symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. The virus is contagious for four days before to four days after the rash starts, according to health officials.

People who are not protected from measles but are exposed should quarantine, or stay at home away from others, for 21 days after the exposure. If someone who is quarantining due to measles must go out, they should wear a mask the entire time they are out. Wearing a mask won't completely prevent spread, but it will help lower the chances of them spreading measles to others.

In February, an unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas has died of measles, marking the first measles fatality int he U.S. in a decade.