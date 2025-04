Heavy fire engulfs home in Plainfield Twp., Northampton County

Firefighters battled a blaze in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

PLAINFIELD, TWP. Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a blaze in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

Video shows flames engulfing a home on Colony Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and called for a 2nd alarm.

No injuries were reported.