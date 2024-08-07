Heavy rain leads to flooding across parts of South Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rainfall fell across South Jersey and parts of the Philadelphia area on Tuesday night.

In its wake, some areas saw intense flooding.

Water began to flood Coles Mill Road and Grove Street in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Action News also received reports of people being rescued from flood waters in Collingswood.

In Cinnaminson, Burlington County, the Action Cam saw heavy rain coming down.

Residents also reported high waters along Haines Mill Road in Delran.

In Philadelphia, flooding could be seen along Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

Drivers say they had a hard time navigating the waters trying to get to Interstate 95.

Flights were also impacted by the weather at Philadelphia International Airport, resulting in hundreds of delays and cancellations.