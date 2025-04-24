Help pick names for the 4 rare tortoise hatchlings at the Philadelphia Zoo

The hatchlings are four adorable reasons to visit the zoo, where they made their public debut on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The newly famous Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise hatchlings at the Philadelphia Zoo are in need of names!

It is hard to tell the girls apart, so zookeepers put a little dot of different color nail polish on each of them.

The staff also came up with some creative themes for a naming contest that runs through Sunday.

Here are the choices:

Mary, Joan, Grace and Helen: Named for four prominent female scientists who study reptiles.

Liberty, Indy - for Independence, Betsy and Belle are a tribute to Philadelphia

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia: The names of the Golden Girls characters and a nod to tortoises' long lives.