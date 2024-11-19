Police: Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclists, then crashes into car and home before arrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have taken a driver into custody following a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 25th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.

Police say the driver hit a 28-year-old man on a bicycle and then took off.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly two miles away from the crash scene, police say the suspect slammed into a car and home at 5th Street and Susquehanna Avenue before officers made an arrest.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect in this case.

