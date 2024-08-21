Hit-and-run driver still sought after striking 3 pedestrians in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey, are searching for the driver who struck and injured three pedestrians over the weekend before fleeing the scene.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday along the 800 block of South Broad Street.

Authorities say a 40-year-old man suffered a broken rib, a 56-year-old woman suffered a knee injury, and a 65-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with a brain bleed and broken bones.

According to police, the victims are all expected to be OK.

Investigators say shortly after the crash the striking vehicle, a red Acura, was found by police. The driver, however, is still being sought.

"Happens all the time around here. Happens all the time," said Shone Bradley who lives along South Broad Street.

People who spoke with Action News say the traffic is overwhelming at times, and say more stop signs would help.

"It's pretty hard to cross the street. A lot of people come here fast and they just - they don't care," said Braily Alonso of Camden.

Alonso says he's had some close calls crossing the road while heading to work and hopes the suspect is caught soon.

"I've seen people get hit here," he said. "It's not the first time."

Several businesses caught the incident, or the moments leading up to it, on surveillance cameras.

Police say it's still an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Trenton police.