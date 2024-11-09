Phoenixville man killed friend during argument over video game: DA

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his friend during an argument related to a video game, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

It happened around 3:27 a.m. Friday inside a home on Westhorpe Lane in Phoenixville.

Investigators say 21-year-old Holden Hoffsis, 21, of Phoenixville, shot and killed Daniel Gray during the argument. Officers also allegedly found marijuana and

drug packaging material in Hoffsis' room.

When Hoffsis was taken into custody, investigators say a bag of suspected cocaine was found in his possession, along with a silver revolver.

"This case is another sad example of how the mix of drugs and guns leads to violence and death," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

Hoffsis is being charged with murder and other related offenses. He is being held at the Chester County Prison without bail.