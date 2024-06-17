Investigation underway after welfare check ends with person found dead in Bucks County home

HOLLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home on Sunday.

Neighbors could be seen outside the apartment in Holland, Pennsylvania, looking for answers.

"I asked the police officer, 'Hey is everything OK? What's going on?' He told me there's no threat to the community," recalled Brandon Garrett from Levittown.

Northampton police say they were first called to the apartment complex on Beacon Hill Drive after receiving a call from the Metro D.C. Police Department to do a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased person inside the apartment.

Concerned residents say things like this do not happen often in the area.

"This is a quiet quiet area, nothing like this has ever happened around here. It's definitely unusual," said Garrett.

"It's rare, we don't see any disturbance around this area," added Joanna Rocha from Southampton.

Neighbors told Action News that an elderly woman lived at the apartment with her son.

"I've seen the older woman who lives there, she's usually out watering her flowers. You can see the flower pots out there now that she waters with," said Garrett.

Residents also said that police impounded the son's vehicle Sunday night.

"And then they were going through the trash to find something. I don't think they found anything," said Aiden Ok from Holland.

According to residents, the elderly woman was well-known in the community and has lived there for years.

She also recently celebrated her 82nd birthday, neighbors told Action News.

Authorities have not revealed any further details on this incident. There is no word yet on how the person died.

The Attorney General's Office is assisting in the investigation, officials confirmed.

Investigators stressed that there is no threat to the general public.