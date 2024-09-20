Squatters, taggers take over abandoned California mansion allegedly owned by son of Phillies owner

Neighbors say the manison is owned by the son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- What was once a posh mansion in California's Hollywood Hills section has turned into an eyesore after it was taken over by squatters and taggers.

Neighbors describe the abandoned mansion as a headache and safety hazard. The home is now covered in graffiti from taggers, and squatters have been coming and going for more than two years.

One neighbor said 911 has been called several times just in the past week.

"Every time we call, the police will come and they'll clear it out, and then within an hour or two, five more people are there and staying the night," said the neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

The neighbor said things at the property have gotten violent in the past.

"Apparently, some squatters came and actually attacked one of the neighbors with steel rebar and beer bottle," the neighbor said.

Our sister station KABC captured what appeared to be three taggers leaving the home Thursday evening, with private security stepping in to get them out.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers have been called to the home six times this month for trespassing and vandalism. Police removed 10 people on Wednesday and arrested one person on a warrant.

"The police told us they are tied because it's still owned by the homeowner, so it's stuck in limbo land," the neighbor said.

According to public records, that owner is John Powers Middleton - the same person who owns another Hollywood Hills mansion that was also taken over by squatters. KABC reported on the run-down conditions at that property a year ago.

Neighbors say Middleton's father, John S. Middleton, owns the Philadelphia Phillies.

Neighbors also say they've reached out to L.A. Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office but haven't had much luck with a resolution.

KABC reached out to Raman's office but has not heard back. Calls and text messages were sent to numbers associated with the mansion's owner, but there has been no answer.

Neighbors say they will continue fighting for a fix, adding that they have even tossed around the idea of possibly coming together as a group to buy the property.