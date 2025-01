Home under construction destroyed in Northeast Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home that was under construction in Northeast Philadelphia has been destroyed in a fire.

It broke out around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday along Pheasant Hill Drive, near Pine Road.

Crews arrived to heavy fire that quickly spread throughout the 3-story property, causing a total collapse.

It took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.