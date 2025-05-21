Home demolished after it was hit by out-of-control dump truck in Woodbury Heights

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. (WPVI) -- A home that sustained catastrophic damage after it was hit by an out-of-control dump truck in Woodbury Heights, Gloucester County, has been torn down.

Action News was at the scene Wednesday on Woodbury-Glassboro Road at Stratford Avenue, where a home that once stood there has since been reduced to a pile of rubble by demolition crews.

The truck hit the home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after the driver suffered an apparent medical episode. The driver was trapped in the truck for several hours before he was rescued.

Rescuers are on the scene after a dump truck smashed into a house in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

An official with the trucking company said Wednesday that the driver is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Herb Foster, a co-worker of the driver and a mechanic at Zeisloft Trucking, stopped by to see what was left of the home.

"Looked like he must've had his foot on the pedal because he was picking up speed," Herb said after watching the video from inside the truck's cab.

"All the guys in the shop were just speechless. We didn't know what to say. I had to walk outside to get myself together," Foster said.

The dash cam video shows the frightening moment the truck careened off the road and crashed into the house where the homeowner was inside.

The homeowner also had to be rescued from the home by first responders and is now recovering.

The home was knocked off its foundation by the crash and had to be stabilized before rescuers could get inside.

An investigation into the circumstances of this crash continues.

