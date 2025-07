Home invasion ends in gunfire in West Philadelphia

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating an early morning home invasion that ended in gunfire on Tuesday.

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating an early morning home invasion that ended in gunfire on Tuesday.

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating an early morning home invasion that ended in gunfire on Tuesday.

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating an early morning home invasion that ended in gunfire on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in West Philadelphia are investigating an early morning home invasion that ended in gunfire on Tuesday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Ludlow Street.

Police say three armed men, dressed in all black, forced their way into a home.

Someone inside the home confronted the intruders.

Police say they exchanged gunfire and the suspects took off without taking anything from the home.

No one was injured.