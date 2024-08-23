Home of Philadelphia Flyers star significantly damaged in blaze

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire in Haddonfield, New Jersey significantly damaged the home of a local sports star, Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

Fire Chief Patrick Gorman says crews responded to the home at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday night.

"Our first units arrived to find a three-story dwelling well-involved fire had burst through the front doors," Gorman said.

Haddonfield, along with several other agencies, responded to the scene. Several windows on the home are now boarded up and the home has been deemed unsafe.

Chief Gorman says the first crew arrived within three minutes of the security system alerting first responders. The town says two firefighters from Cherry Hill suffered minor injuries fighting the flames but will be OK.

"It was in reference to the flashover that occurred on the scene, and that's what happens with superheated gases because this fire looks like it may have been burning for a little bit before we arrived," said Gorman.

The Philadelphia Flyers organization released the following statement to Action News:

"We can confirm there was a fire at the residence of Flyers forward Travis Konecny during the late night hours of Tuesday. Travis, and all members of his family, were not inside the house at the time and are safe.

The Flyers and Konecny family thank the local firefighters and police department for their service.

We ask for privacy during this time for the entire Konecny family."

A cause for the fire is under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal and has not yet been determined. However, officials say they do not suspect anything suspicious.

The fire was under control in less than an hour.