Teen looks past neuroblastoma diagnosis to focus on passion for lacrosse, a future in medicine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Childhood cancers are rare, with about 10,000 new cases a year. And though death rates have dropped 70% in the past 50 years, it's still the leading cause of death from disease.

Hyundai dealers nationwide are trying to change that, and a local teen hopes to benefit.

"It showed up as Lyme disease," says Lily Chung of Media, Pennsylvania.

But that's not what made Lily so sick five years ago. Later blood tests and a bone marrow biopsy showed stage 4 neuroblastoma - cancer of nerve tissue, usually on the adrenal glands and along the spine.

"They told me I had so much cancer in my bones that I shouldn't be walking," she said.

None of the treatments so far - chemotherapy, immunotherapy, a vaccine trial, and CAR T-cell - have kept the neuroblastoma away for long. Lily now gets platelets regularly to boost her blood count and has a higher-dose CAR T-cell therapy on the horizon.

Through a grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Dr. Timothy Spear at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is working on a way to boost the power of CAR T-cells.

"Find those tumors better or last longer so that they can clean up microscopic disease after we think the patients are in remission," says Dr. Spear.

Over 26 years, the $250 million donated by Hope on Wheels has helped advance pediatric cancer research.

"Now, nearly 9 out of 10 children that have that terrible diagnosis have the hope for a cure," says Peter Lanzavecchia, president of Burns Hyundai. "We will not stop until it's 10 out of 10 - 100%."

Despite the relapses, Lily is a key part of Archbishop Carroll's state champion lacrosse team.

"Lacrosse is my life and it's my whole social life too," she notes, "It just keeps my mental health well."

She's also actively involved in her treatment.

"Lily's at the age where we let her dictate a lot of the decisions, be part of the decision-making process," says her father, So Chung.

Although a college lacrosse scholarship is an immediate goal, Lily is looking down the road, too.

"I would love to be a doctor when I'm older and just help give back," she says.

For more information, visit: Hyundaihopeonwheels.org