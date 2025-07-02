How Philadelphia union strike is impacting recreation centers, pools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Of the more than 9,000 DC33 union workers who went on strike effective at midnight, some of them are responsible for maintenance and cleaning at recreation centers across the city.

The strike is now causing reduced hours at recreation centers and closures of pools. It's impacting pools and rec centers at a time when kids need them the most.

"It's like 90 and the kids need something to do," said Roger Culture, of Winnfield, as he brought children to the splash pad at Finley Recreation in West Oak Lane.

The city's 112 so-called spraygrounds will stay open, despite the strike. The same is not true for all city pools.

City officials say out of the 64 pools they expected to open by the end of next week, about 24 of them will actually be open. The city had successfully opened 40 pools the day before the strike, but will now reduce that number due to staffing shortages.

The City of Philadelphia released a list of pools that will remain open during the work stoppage.

"We definitely hope they stay open so we can continue to use them," said Jenny Bumbaca, of Cheltenham, as she and her toddler enjoyed the spray ground at Finley.

"All of our rec centers are still going to be open, but we do have to cut our hours. Some of our staff, they'll be doing double duty," said Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson.

Instead of being open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., recreation centers will reduce their hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They'll also suspend evening programs, which give some kids a safe place to be inside. It's a concern after incidents like one in March when a child was shot at Finley Playground.

"They have nowhere to go. The idle mind is a playground for the devil. What are kids gonna do if they don't have nothing to do," said Derrick Long of Mill Creek.

Residents who use the recreation centers and pools are keeping an eye on the negotiations between the city and the union.

"I'm praying this is resolved soon," said Michelle Aquilla of Mount Airy.

"They deserve the raise," said Long of the city workers who are striking.

The city says public health and safety remain its number one priority

"We are laser-focused on providing essential city services that our residents need and deserve," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Recreation center summer programs will continue as scheduled. Cooling centers will also stay open. People who have permits for events in park spaces can still hold those events, but they should expect limited gate services and maintenance services.

For more coverage on the strike, visit 6abc.com/CityStrike.

For a list of impacted services during the strike, click here.

