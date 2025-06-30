DC 33 represents about 9,000 city workers who are asking for an 8% increase for each year of a four-year deal.

Thousands of Philadelphia city workers on strike, impacting trash, 911 and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 10,000 city workers in Philadelphia who collect trash, answer 911 calls, maintain city pools and perform other jobs went on strike Tuesday after contract negotiations broke down.

Negotiations with AFSCME District Council 33 and the city went right up to the deadline. DC 33 President Greg Boulware told Action News that the city isn't coming anywhere close to the wage increases the union wants.

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "The City of Philadelphia put its best offer on the table tonight; unfortunately, DC 33 did not accept it. The City of Philadelphia remains committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible contract with our municipal workers who are a part of DC 33."

Members rallied outside City Hall just hours before their midnight deadline.

"A victory for DC 33 is a victory for Philadelphia," one person chanted.

DC 33 represents about 9,000 city workers who are asking for an 8% increase for each year of a four-year deal. The City is offering 7% over three years, which averages out to just over 2% per year.

"We're doing our best to reach some much-needed compromise to figure out a way to get to yes for the benefit of our great city," Parker said.

City employees represented by District Council 33 help to keep the city running. They provide services that include everything from 911 dispatch, street repairs, trash pickup, airport services, L & I enforcement, Department of Public Health service, and more.

Mayor Parker said during a Monday afternoon news conference that July 4th festivities will continue uninterrupted.

"Our members just want the ability to be able to have some financial security living inside the city. We love the work that we do," said Boulware on Monday.

Union officials say their members know they won't get rich working for the city, but they believe their pay should match the cost of living.

Parker says she's currently offering more money over one term than any mayor ever has.

The last major strike by city trash collectors was nearly 40 years ago. It lasted 20 days, allowing for tons of garbage to pile up at dumpsites around Philadelphia.

Mayor Parker outlined the contingency plan before the strike began:

TRASH COLLECTION

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday that the city's Department of Sanitation will operate on a modified schedule.

Residential trash and recycling pickup has been halted. Residents are asked not to put their trash outside for collection.

The city has 63 temporary drop-off locations around the city where residents can bring their trash.

Residents are asked to only bring trash on what would be their normal trash pickup days in order to keep the facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

Parker said officials will be monitoring the sites to ensure there are enough dumpsters at each site.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Philadelphia's 911 call centers will remain open, Parker said, and operators will continue to take calls.

"Just don't hang up," she said.

Philadelphia firefighters and other first responders "will be doing their jobs all day and night, as always," she said.

The city's emergency operations center is open right now and will remain open 24 hours per day.

City residents can get updates from the emergency operations center by texting ReadyPhila to 88877.

JULY 4TH FESTIVITIES

All July 4th festivities will go on as scheduled, Parker said Monday.

"Keep your holiday plans. Don't leave the city. Come out on the Parkway and enjoy us and bring the family," she said.

WATER SERVICE

Parker said the Philadelphia Water Department was prepared for a workforce reduction by cross-training staff to perform operational functions.

She says this will ensure that "core drinking water and wastewater services continue uninterrupted."

However, Parker cautioned that residents could experience longer response times and repair times for issues such as water main breaks, street cave-ins, open hydrants and clogged inlets.

Water department customers can call 215-685-6300 to report issues, though wait times could be longer than usual during the strike.

That number can also be used to pay bills. Residents can also pay online at Phila.gov/WaterBill.

Water and sewer connection permit requests should follow the instructions posted on the Water Department's website

During the strike, only urgent meter work will be performed, such as repairing or replacing damaged or leaking meters.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Parker noted that only 24 pools will be open during the strike. That's down from the 40 that are currently open and the 62 the city had hoped would be open by mid-July.

All 112 spraygrounds will remain open.

While rec centers will also remain open, Parker said they will close at 5 pm.

Summer camps will continue to operate, though there will be no evening programs.

Cooling centers will also remain open.

CHILD WELFARE

Parker said the child abuse hotline will continue operating 24/7, and child abuse investigations will continue as normal.

Prevention and other supportive services will also be available, Parker said.

The Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Center will continue to operate around the clock.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Most Health Department services will continue to be available to City residents. However, some services at the Health Centers may be temporarily unavailable or delayed. Patients with appointments will be contacted about the status of their upcoming appointments.

DEPARTMENT OF STREETS

Work performed will focus on "make-safe" operations and emergency repairs for conditions and problems affecting traffic safety or impediments to the movement of traffic.

"Make-safe" operations can include inspection, barricades or partial closures, relocation of damaged traffic infrastructure, temporary electrical repairs, or temporary signage.

Damage to traffic infrastructure or unsafe roadway conditions can be reported to 311. Any emergency reports, such as a non-working traffic control devices should be reported to 911.

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will be open and operational, as airline, concessions and federal security staff are not DC 33 staff. The work stoppage does affect several of PHL's teams, including custodial, facilities and maintenance.

