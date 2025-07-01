Philadelphia judge orders more than 200 911 dispatchers back to work amid strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge ordered some 911 dispatchers who are striking with AFSCME D.C.33 back to work on Tuesday because it creates a "clear and present danger to threat to health, safety or welfare of the public," according to a court filing obtained by Action News.

The move comes hours after the City of Philadelphia filed several injunctions Tuesday morning.

In the filing, Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra Thomas-Street ordered about 237 dispatchers back to work and prohibited them from striking.

The order remains in effect until at least next Tuesday, when another hearing will be held.

Union members walked off the job at midnight. DC 33 President Greg Boulware told Action News that the city isn't coming anywhere close to the wage increases the union wants.

DC 33 represents about 9,000 city workers who are asking for an 8% increase for each year of a four-year deal. The City is offering 7% over three years, which averages out to just over 2% per year.

Parker says the offer is more than any mayor has offered over one term.

