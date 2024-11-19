How Philadelphia is preparing for 2026 events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we get ready to close out 2024 and ring in 2025, the City of Philadelphia is looking even further ahead.

On Monday, officials gave an update on plans for 2026 -- a year that will bring plenty of major events, including America's 250th birthday, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the NCAA's men's basketball tournament.

The city only has one budget cycle to make sure they allocate the proper resources from a city level to be able to make it all happen.

"We'll be ready," said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

There's a lot the city needs to do to get ready, including making sure the city is safe.

"It's a significant undertaking. We're going through our planning process with all of our agencies. It's going to be a multi-prong approach from state, local and federal partners," said Bethel.

Another question addressed was if the city has enough room to house the multitude of visitors. Five new hotels opened during the pandemic.

"With five new properties, we're now up to about 14,400 rooms just in Center City alone. And for events like this, we lean in on our counties as well, and South Jersey as well. There's an inventory that's there and used to handling it on a regular basis," said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The city also has other objectives, including beautifying the city. Mayor Parker's administration is committing $3.5 million in capital support for infrastructure upgrades of Lemon Hill, which will be the fan festival location for the World Cup. Still, there's more money needed.

"If you're asking me what I want, it's a billion. If you're asking me what we realistically aim for -- somewhere between $50 and $100 million investment," said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, the majority whip on city council.

The city is no stranger to big events, you'll remember the Pope came to Philadelphia in 2015.