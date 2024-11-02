How safe is it to vote in Pa.? Hear from Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt | Inside Story

How safe is it to vote in Pa.? Hear from Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt | Inside Story

How safe is it to vote in Pa.? Hear from Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt | Inside Story

How safe is it to vote in Pa.? Hear from Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt | Inside Story

How safe is it to vote in Pa.? Hear from Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt | Inside Story

With only two days out from election day, and amid reports of issues with some lawsuits and long lines for early voting in a Bucks and Delaware County, Host Tamala Edwards speaks with Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt (R) - Pennsylvania's top election official.

They discuss election security and integrity before Tuesday and how his office is strengthening trust with voters to ensure their votes are received and counted.

The Panel then discussed the get-out-the-vote activities and 'ground game' in the region for both the Kamala Harris (D) and Donald Trump (R) campaigns in this must-win state.

They also did a rundown of all the local down-ballot races that have been making news and where they stand in the remaining days, including the races for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware; Congressional races for PA District 1 and 3; plus the races for Pennsylvania Attorney General and Auditor General.

Get the Inside Story with Bob Brady, Alison Young, Nia Meeks and Dom Giordano.

AND STREAMING NOW: In this Inside Story EXTRA, Host Matt O'Donnell interviews both candidates running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey.

The Democrat - Rep. Andy Kim (D) - is a three-term congressman from New Jersey's third congressional district in Central and South Jersey, who made headlines when he got on his hands and knees to clean up the Rotunda at the Capitol Building after the January 6th riots.

The Republican - Curtis Bashaw (R) - is new to elected politics and is a hotelier and businessman from Cape May.