How to watch the 2025 Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will be in full celebration mode on Friday for a parade and ceremony honoring the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX.

The Birds defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday night, winning their second Super Bowl championship.

The city is planning for approximately 1 million people to be along the parade route

Action News will have full coverage throughout the day on 6abc, 6abc.com the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming app.

-You'll be able to watch coverage of the parade throughout the day on 6abc.

-You'll be able to find the live stream right on the home page of 6abc.com

-You can also view the parade at 6abc.com/Watch

-You'll be able to find the live stream right on the home page of the 6abc mobile app

-You can also tap the 'Watch' tab in the app to view the parade

-The 6abc mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices.

-You'll be able to find the live stream right on the home page of the 6abc streaming TV app

-The streaming app is available for Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV or Google TV.

Eagles Super Bowl Parade schedule

-Coverage of the 2025 Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade begins at 9 a.m. on 6abc, 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app.

-The parade begins at 11 a.m. from Broad St. and Pattison Ave. in South Philadelphia.

-The parade will up Broad Street and past City Hall

-It will then go down the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Art Museum.

-There will be a ceremony to honor the Eagles at 2 p.m. on the 'Rocky steps' of the Art Museum.

For a complete Eagles Championship Parade route, road closures, transit changes and more, visit our full guide to the parade.

Programming changes on 6abc due to the parade

Action News will be bringing you coverage all day long on Friday for the 2025 Eagles Championship parade and ceremony honoring their Super Bowl win.

Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. Friday on 6abc.

Due to parade coverage, we are making the following programming changes.

The following shows can be seen at the time and channel listed below:

How to watch Live with Kelly and Mark during the Eagles parade:

-9 a.m. on The Localish Network

-1:07 a.m. on 6abc Late Night

How to watch The View during the Eagles parade:

-11 a.m. on The Localish Network

How to watch GMA 3 during the Eagles parade:

-1 p.m. on The Localish Network

How to watch Tamron Hall during the Eagles parade:

-2 p.m. on The Localish Network

How to watch General Hospital during the Eagles parade:

-2:30 a.m. on 6abc Late Night

The Localish Network can be seen on channel 6.2 over the air, 790 on Comcast/Xfinity and 466 on Verizon Fios.

