How to watch the 2024 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The 2024 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off bright and early in Center City Philadelphia on Thanksgiving morning. This year, you can watch it from pretty much anywhere - here's how!

In Philadelphia, parade coverage begins at 8:30am with our Parade Preshow. You can see it live on 6abc and everywhere you stream 6abc: on 6abc.com, our mobile apps, our streaming apps for Apple TV, Fire TV, Google TV and Roku.

At 9:00, our live broadcast of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on those same platforms and nationally on Hulu and on ABC News Live.

The broadcast will also be seen on television outside of Philadelphia on the following stations:

Erie, Pa. - WJET/Jet24

Johnstown, Pa. - WATM/abc23

Salisbury, Md. - WBOC/Fox21

Washington, D.C. - WDCW/DCW50

Wilkes Barre/Scranton, Pa. - WSWB/CW38

Raleigh/Durham, N.C. - WTVD/abc11

Puerto Rico - WORA-TV