Hulu comedy 'Quiz Lady' could score Emmy nods

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh could see their film "Quiz Lady" score an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Film

LOS ANGELES -- "Quiz Lady" teamed up two past Emmy nominees for a heartfelt comedy that won big with viewers and critics alike. Now, could an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie be the film's grand prize?

The Hulu original film stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as estranged sisters who attempt to pay off their mom's gambling debts by winning a TV game show.

"If you just put all the ingredients together and, you know, Jessica Yu, our director, really let us play. I think that we were able to hit a bunch of great notes," Oh told On The Red Carpet.

Awkwafina added, "There is a broad range of kind of this conveyor belt of roles that come to you. And sometimes you don't really choose what you're going to play. So, this one was a delight."

