Hundreds of people move an airplane for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of community members stepped up to the tarmac of Atlantic Aviation to move a real plane.

The annual "Plane Pull" was held for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region.

With each hand that pulled the flying vessel came with funds raised for the organization.

"My favorite part about the 'Plane Pull' is to see so many people that understand our mission, which is to provide a community of comfort and hope to families that are traveling to Philadelphia with seriously ill children," said CEO of the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Susan Campbell.

The teams competed for the fastest time, and each one fundraised over $2000 for the organization.

"We have 147 families that are staying at our two houses here in Philadelphia...so that's really what this plane pull is about... us providing the support and thinking about the families that are staying with us each and every day," said Campbell.

