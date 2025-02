Husband, wife hospitalized after being shot in Mantua, 3 juvenile suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for three suspects involved in a double shooting in the Mantua section of the city.

Authorities responded to the 3800 block of Wallace Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a husband and wife showed up to the hospital after having been shot multiple times while leaving an after-hours club.

The husband is stable, but the wife is in critical condition.

Police are now looking for three juvenile suspects.