Running group captain strives to get everyone in the office motivated | IBX Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joseph Lynch is no stranger to running down Broad Street.

He shares his passion through photos on his desk and the medals wallpapering his office. It's just a snapshot of his love for pounding the pavement.

"So this year will be my 18 running. I've completed 17," Lynch said.

He's completed 41 marathons and is on a journey to complete the World Marathon Majors. But he says this race is unlike any other.

"Well, you know what I love about the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, it's, I call it the people's race, because you don't have to be a gifted athlete to compete in this race. You can be a mom or dad or sister or brother, you know, recovering from illness or disease, and you can just get out there and train with your friends, your community," said Lynch.

As one of five captains leading the Independence Blue Cross running group, The Blue Streaks, Lynch strives to get everyone in the office motivated.

"I'll get the team out on morning runs very early Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday," he said.

About 115 members of the Blue Streaks will lace up this year for Philadelphia's famous 10-miler down Broad Street.

For the Blue Streaks, it's a celebration of corporate community, bonding over their love of running.

"And that's what running does. It brings people together, a sense of community, whether you're corporate or you're here, your neighborhoods, your church groups, it just brings people together, and that's what I really enjoy," said Lynch.

The race will be held on May 4. To learn more about the favorite Philadelphia tradition, click here.