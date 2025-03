ICE arrests 4 undocumented immigrants at grocery store in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section

ICE officials reported that they conducted a visit to the Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue on February 27.

ICE officials reported that they conducted a visit to the Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue on February 27.

ICE officials reported that they conducted a visit to the Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue on February 27.

ICE officials reported that they conducted a visit to the Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue on February 27.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New details have been released about an Immigration and Customs raid in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.

ICE officials reported that they conducted a visit to the Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue on February 27.

Officials say four Brazilian nationals, who were found to be in the U.S. without legal authorization, were arrested.

In response, Jumbo Market said on social media that it is dedicated to supporting its employees and is offering legal assistance.