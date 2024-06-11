The Igloo is the destination for ice cream, toppings and frozen desserts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Igloo is designed to feel like you're walking into an actual igloo, and it's a destination for all kinds of frozen desserts.

You can get everything from soft serve to hard scoop to water ice along with cookies, chocolate-covered pretzels, graham crackers and other sweet treats.

Bill Chlebowski and Isaac (Zac) Parker opened the shop 13 years ago. Caroline Smith joined the ownership team a year later.

Last winter, Chlebowski went to ice cream school to learn how to make hard scoop to go with their wall of soft serve options.

There's a coffee ice cream called cup of Joe, a peach pie, banana with vanilla wafers and Caroline's cookies and cream.

They also make ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes and offer free pup cups for their four-legged fans.

The plaza outside the shop is a community hub where they do music nights on Thursdays and movies on Fridays.

The Igloo | Facebook | Instagram

2223 Greys Ferry Avenue (23rd & South Streets at the Triangle), Philadelphia, Pa. 19146