New details revealed in court about ex-fire chief accused of possessing 125K child sex abuse files

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former fire chief in West Deptford, New Jersey, accused of possessing more than 125,000 items of child sexual abuse material, was released from jail pending trial.

During a detention hearing Wednesday, Judge Michael Silvanio released 70-year-old Martin Matson on Level 3 supervision, which means he must report weekly to the court.

The suspect's age and military service were some of the factors that weighed into the decision, along with his low Public Safety Assessment (PSA) score, a tool used by the state to asses a person risk of failure to appear in court.

PICTURED: Martin Matson appears virtually in court for a detention hearing on May 14, 2025.

When weighing if he could be a danger to the community, Silvanio said, "Clearly, this behavior is problematic and is dangerous, but as pointed out by (Matson's defense attorney), the Criminal Justice reform Act requires the court to consider the least restrictive means in order to address that issue."

Matson was arrested last week on child porn possession charges. Sources told Action News that Matson was the fire chief of the now-defunct Greenfields Volunteer Fire Company.

The investigation began back in December when investigators received a cyber tip that led to Matson's basement. Detectives later searched Matson's home on Weatherly Court in April.

According to the criminal complaint, Matson "admitted to downloading files of child sexual abuse material over the last 30-plus years."

RELATED | Former West Deptford fire chief accused of possessing over 125,000 child sex abuse images

Ex-fire chief accused of possessing over 125K child sex abuse images

While arguing to keep him detained, the state revealed some new details on the search of Matson's home, including the discovery of seven USB devices all found plugged into multiple screens, some of which contained hundreds of items of child sex abuse material, according to Assistant Prosecutor Bryant Flowers.

Binders full of similar material were also reportedly found. In all, officers seized up to 125,000 child sex abuse items in this case, investigators said.

Officers also found numerous pairs of girls' soiled underwear at the home that he allegedly trash-picked at different apartment buildings.

"He admitted to having an addiction to the officer and therefore, the state believes that there's no condition that you can put in place that will stop him from reoffending," Flowers told the judge.

According to his defense attorney, Christopher St. John, Esq., Matson is a Navy SEAL veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Along with his service with the fire company, he also spent decades working for a South Jersey elevator company.

Residents said they knew Matson for his several years of service as the fire chief, and they said he oversaw the junior firefighters program.

Those who live in the community are left to question Matson's encounters over the decades, as well as his actions, as children used the playground located behind his house.

In addition to reporting weekly to the court, Matson is restricted from any internet use, will be subjected to a curfew, and must have no contact with children under 18.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 26.