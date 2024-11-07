'IM ABLE Foundation' gives those with disabilities tools to succeed

The IM ABLE Foundation helped a police officer who lost his leg find adaptive ways to keep moving forward.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Michael Egan was a police officer on duty in Bristol when he was hit by a drunk driver and subsequently lost his leg.

Nearly 20 years later, The IM ABLE Foundation is giving him the tools to stay active, and even squat some big weights.

Based in Berks County, the IM ABLE Foundation connects people who have disabilities with adaptive tools such as hand-pedal bicycles and other exercise equipment. They also host events to bring the community together through physical activities.

To learn more and how to get involved, visit their website.

