There will be a concert and rally on Monday night at Temple University's Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.

Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and former President Obama to rally for Harris in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and now John Legend will be in North Philadelphia on Monday in support of Kamala Harris as part of the "When We Vote We Win" concert series.

It will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

While Harris isn't expected to be at the rally herself, the vice president and Democratic presidential nominee was in Philadelphia on Sunday. She made stops across town, saying the path to the White House runs through Philadelphia.

Harris said that "no one can sit on the sidelines" in this year's presidential election as she continued her focus on this battleground state.

Actions News anchor Walter Perez spoke exclusively with Harris inside West Philadelphia's Philly Cutz barbershop, where she discussed her priorities for her first 100 days -- if elected.

"The highest priority is bringing down the everyday costs -- prices of groceries still too high," she told Perez.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump hosted a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, where supporters filled the 19,000-seat arena.

Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, and Robert Kennedy Jr. were among the big names in attendance.

ALSO SEE: Comedian's remarks about Puerto Rico during New York Trump rally spark backlash

"Kamala, you're fired! Get out get out. You're out," Trump said to the crowd.

New York is known as a deep blue state, but his campaign advisor said Trump went there to give his closing argument to the entire country. He spoke repeatedly about immigration, improving the economy, and providing tax cuts and credits.

"With your vote in this election, I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion of criminals coming into our country, and I will bring back the American dream," he said.

Trump will be back in the Philadelphia area on Tuesday as he makes appearances in Allentown and Drexel Hill.

