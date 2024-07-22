Organization helps rally Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Pa. behind VP Harris

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- In the moments after President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the top of the Democratic ticket, grassroots groups immediately got to work.

Her campaign announced she raised a record $81 million in just 24 hours while working to earn support from Democratic delegates heading into the DNC in Chicago next month.

"There are millions of people in this country who have never seen someone who looks like them occupy this office. To see that happen will inspire millions of people to step up and engage," said Neil Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner and DNC Delegate.

Harris is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected as vice president, according to the White House.

It's no secret Pennsylvania is a key swing state, where more than 330,000 voters are Asian American and Pacific Islander.

Makhija serves as the President of IMPACT, an organization that helps get Asian Americans out to vote.

In 2020, the organization helped raise $15 million nationwide to support Harris' candidacy.

He believes that number will grow this year.

As DNC delegates are coming out to support her, Makhija says he will help her for the top of the ticket.

"I intend to vote for her on the first ballot which I have a chance to do, and it will be a historic moment. The work right now that still needs to happen is she needs to get a majority of delegates quickly," Makhija said.

He says from now up until the DNC next month, he and other delegates from Pennsylvania are making calls and talking to delegates from across the country to make a case to unify around Harris.