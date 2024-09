Inclusion Coffee Shop brews up opportunities for people with disabilities in Elmer, NJ

Opportunities for people with disabilities are brewed up at Inclusion Coffee Shop.

ELMER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Amanda Vellon is a local business owner brewing up opportunities for people with disabilities.

Inclusion Coffee Shop was inspired by her son born with down syndrome.

Their mission is not only to benefit the people employed, but also to showcase to community members a positive outlook on disabilities.

