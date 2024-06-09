Indian fusion restaurant in New Jersey restricts children under the age of 5 from dining in

FRANKLIN PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A restaurant just outside of Princeton, New Jersey, is testing the waters when it comes to restricting children under the age of 5 from coming in to eat.

Andaaz along Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County, is an Indian fusion restaurant with a high-end feel.

It opened back in April and originally had an age restriction for children under the age of 10.

"It's for people to come out for like a date night, for them to just enjoy, leave the kids at home for one night and really just enjoy like a luxury food dining experience," said the restaurant's owner.

Another reason owners say they made the decision to restrict kids was because of the menu.

They say their highly-trained chefs do not cater to kids' taste buds.