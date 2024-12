Industrial fire forces evacuations in Easton, Pa.

EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire at a mineral technology facility in the Lehigh Valley forced evacuations Wednesday night.

The industrial fire broke out in the 600 block of North 13th Street in Easton around 10:45 a.m.

Crews doused the flames with water and were focused on the furnace area of the facility.

Several streets around the building were evacuated as a precaution, and some roads were shut down as crews worked the scene.

Authorities did not report any injuries.