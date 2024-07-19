7-month-old boy shot by stray gunfire in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 7-month-old boy was shot by stray gunfire on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:51 p.m. on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in the city's Holmesburg section.

Police say the infant was with his parents outside of a home when gunshots rang out nearby.

The infant was shot in the leg by one of the stray bullets.

The boy was taken to the hospital by someone in the neighborhood. He is listed as stable.

Officers are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.