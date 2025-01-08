Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in King of Prussia; 2 cars and SEPTA bus involved

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in King of Prussia, Pa. on Wednesday.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two passenger vehicles and a SEPTA bus were involved in a crash on Wednesday in King of Prussia, Montgomery County.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of S. Henderson Road and Monroe Road.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a car with front-end damage, an SUV with damage to its front and side, and the SEPTA bus stopped at the scene.

SEPTA said the Route 99 bus was involved.

The bus operator reported injuries in at least one of the other vehicles. There was no word on whether any bus passengers were hurt.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.

