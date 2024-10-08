Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from men arguing in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man accused of firing a shot that killed an innocent bystander after they said a fight inside a store spilled outside Tuesday in the city's Kensington section.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. outside the Steak & Beer store along the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police said a woman was walking down the street almost half a block away from the altercation and was struck by a stray bullet after the shooter missed his target.

The Action Cam was there as police watched surveillance footage while working the case inside the Steak & Beer store.

Police said the shooter got into a fight inside the store with at least two other men and that it continued outside.

Investigators said that as the shooter walked away he turned around and fired one shot.

The bullet instead struck an innocent woman who was walking down the street near Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street, police said.

Witnesses flagged down police who were patrolling the area and told them there was a shooting victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said surveillance video will be crucial in tracking down the shooter.

"In addition to the beer take out that does have surveillance cameras, we found numerous other businesses on both sides of the street that also have exterior surveillance cameras, so we're pretty confident there's going to be additional recordings," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said they don't yet have the victim's name, but believe she was in her late 20s or early 30s, and frequents the area.