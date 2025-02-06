Beignets for breakfast are a must in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- Beignets for breakfast are a must in New Orleans.

And Cafe du Monde has been specializing in that for 100 years. It's one of two things on their menu, and it's a staple in the city.

It's brewed in tradition and dusted in sugar, served mainly as a café au lait or coffee with milk.

"The beignet is a square French donut that we serve with powdered sugar and that's our only food product. We serve a special coffee," said Burt Bended.

Cafe du Monde is the crown jewel of breakfast in New Orleans.

"You have one thing on the menu, but the lines are always out the door, and it's always busy. Why is that?" asked Action News' Christie Ileto.

"You can't go wrong with fried dough and coffee is the most popular beverage in the world. And that's what we do here," he said.

Since 1862, the original location has stood just off of Jackson Square.

