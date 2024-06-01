How former President Donald Trump's conviction will impact the election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Sarah Bloomquist and the panelists discuss the guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime.

The panelists discuss reaction to his conviction and how it could shape the 2024 election, especially for swing states like Pennsylvania.

Also, President Biden and VP Kamala Harris return to Philadelphia to launch a nationwide effort to mobilize Black voters.

The panel continues the discussion on the Pennsylvania Senate Race, Mayor Cherelle Parker's return-to-office order and clean city pledge, and a state of emergency down the shore.

Plus, a preview of Mark Segal's Philadelphia Gay News Awards Brunch, streaming June 2 on 6abc.com.

Get the Inside Story with George Burrell, Sam Katz, Mark Segal, and Rich Thau.